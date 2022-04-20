J&K Government hikes DA to 34% from January 1, 2022

Jammu: J&K government employees, pensioners and family pensioners will get Dearness Allowance at a hiked rate of 34 percent, with an increase of three percent to the existing rate of 31 percent, with effect from January 1, 2022.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo, in continuation to Government Order No 304-F of 2021 dated November 17, 2021, the government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations, will be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate of 34 percent of Basic Pay from the existing 31 percent of Basic Pay.
Revised rate will be effective from January 1, 2022.
“The term 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc.,” Dulloo ordered.
He further ordered that the arrears on account of additional installment of DA with effect from January, 2022 would be paid in cash in the month of April, 2022.
Through a separate order, which is in continuation to Government Order No 305-F of 2021 dated November 17, 2021, Dulloo stated that the government pensioners or family pensioners would be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate i.e., 34 percent of Basic Pension or Basic Family Pension from the existing rate of 31 percent per month.
As per the order, the arrears on account of additional installment of DA with effect from January, 2022 will be paid in cash to government pensioners or family pensioners in the month of April, 2022 and will form part of pension or family pension from April, 2022 onwards.
“Other provisions governing the grant of Dearness Allowance on pension or family pension such as the regulations of Dearness Allowance during employment or re-employment, where more than one pension is drawn etc and other provisions of the existing rules or orders (as are not in conflict with provisions of this order), shall continue to remain in force,” Dulloo ordered.
As per the orders, in both the cases, the payment of Dearness Allowance involving a fraction of 50 paisa and above would be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paisa would be ignored.