J&K Government hikes DA to 34% from January 1, 2022

Jammu: J&K government employees, pensioners and family pensioners will get Dearness Allowance at a hiked rate of 34 percent, with an increase of three percent to the existing rate of 31 percent, with effect from January 1, 2022.

As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo, in continuation to Government Order No 304-F of 2021 dated November 17, 2021, the government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations, will be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate of 34 percent of Basic Pay from the existing 31 percent of Basic Pay.