J&K Government sacks 6 employees for working against ‘security of state’

Official sources said that Allah Tigers, the small radical militant outfit involved in “organised armed rebellion against the Indian State and in favour of merger of Kashmir with Pakistan, was notoriously infamous for shutting down cinemas, bars and beauty parlours in Kashmir valley. Any one not obeying their diktats was threatened with punishment of death.”

According to officials, leveraging his JeI affiliation, Wani, manipulated (a clever combination of coercion and persuasion) the then supervisory authority and obtained an appointment order in his favour in 1988-89. “In other words he never underwent a public selection proceeding and is a backdoor appointee. It was under this thoughtful strategy of JeI to enlarge its mass base, manage financial resources and intrude into the government machinery; particularly school education that Abdul Hamid Wani got a government job,” his dossier, shared by official sources, mentioned.

It further added that disregarding his service mandate, Wani propagated his ideology of militancy and secessionism openly while participating in Friday sermons in local mosques, at the time of funerals of killed militants and “during condolences (Taiziyat) gatherings of civilians in the area projecting it as oppression by Indian security forces.”

Tariq Mehmood Kohli, Range Officer, according to official sources, was involved in smuggling of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives including hard drugs and FICN from Pakistan as a part of militant syndicate.

“The Pakistani intelligence had provided a communication facility to Tariq Mehmood Kohli by way of Pakistani SIM cards which he used in the areas adjacent to LoC for planning and executing the trans-border smuggling,” they maintained. Officials stated that it would not be wrong to say that during the first decade of this century he was one of the top subversive agents of the adversary who sustained and promoted militancy in Poonch.

Official sources, quoting his dossier, mentioned that as per reports Kohli had been asked by the adversary to hunker down and become a sleeper cell to strike back as and when the situation became favourable for the militants and secessionists.

They averred that Kohli too unfortunately despite being a government employee chose to build and expand a militant network of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Poonch area with the “ultimate objective of waging war against the Union of India and breaking Jammu and Kashmir territorially and constitutionally from it.” According to them, he remained an instrumental point-man and OGW of LeT over the years by harbouring militants.

As per official sources, his dossier mentioned that Kohli was once a close associate of LeT commander Abu Hanzla with whom he had planned and executed a number of subversive activities in district Poonch.

“Not only did Tariq Mehmood Kohli resort to clandestine methods in assisting the enemy engaged in hostility with the Indian state but also pumped in FICN. His concealment of the criminal acts facilitated the enemy in carrying out activities prejudicial to national security. It was discreetly learnt that after a one letter communication between the DM Poonch and the SSP Poonch, the detention order under PSA was sabotaged by Tariq Mehmood Kohli through the channels of influence which the competent authority could not resist. The play of the same channels of extraneous influence from within the politico-administrative framework that supervised the system then also has been found to be the reason for preventing it from taking the cases to its logical and legal conclusion,” official sources, quoting his dossier, revealed to Greater Kashmir.

In case of Mohammed Rafi Butt, official sources pointed out that the nexus between him (Rafi Butt), and the militants in Kishtwar could surface only after one of his associates namely Tariq Hussain Giri was arrested by NIA investigating the case of the killing of a prominent RSS leader Chanderkant and his PSO Rajinder Kumar in the premises of District Hospital Kishtwar on April 9, 2019.

Official sources pointed out that the investigations also revealed that not only did Mohammed Rafi Butt provide food and shelter to the HM militants but also harboured and transported them from time to time to conceal their designs thereby providing them a safe environment to execute militant plans in Kishtwar.

Investigation conducted by NIA revealed that the attack on the RSS leader and his PSO was carried out by 3 HM militants namely Osama Bin Javed alias Osama, Haroon Abbas Wani alias Haroon and Zahid Hussain after proper reconnaissance prior to the attack, official sources quoting his dossier maintained.

It was also revealed during investigation that this incident was one among the four militancy related incidents committed in the period from November, 2018 to September, 2019 by HM militant outfit in furtherance of a larger conspiracy to create panic and militancy to force the exodus of members of a particular community from district Kishtwar and other areas of erstwhile Doda district, official sources averred.

Today’s dismissal orders were issued close on the heels of September 16 directive where the J&K government had directed that those employees, whose conduct, would be found “unbecoming of a government servant” and would get an adverse report during their periodic verification of character and antecedents, might face “termination from services.”