J&K government to establish high security prison in Jammu

“The land shall be used only for the purpose for which the sanction of transfer has been accorded obtaining all other permissions as may be required for its establishment from the competent authority,” it further reads.

As per the official website of the J&K Prison department which has been transferred land for establishment of ‘high security prison’, the department is facing a space crunch.

As per the details shared on its official website, the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons department is entrusted with the responsibility of providing correctional services to the inmates in an environment conducive for reformation. At present there are 13 functional prisons which include 2 central jails, 9 district jails, 1 special jail and 1 sub jail. Jail at Poonch is under construction which will accommodate 200 inmates.

“Against a lodging capacity of 3246 inmates, the department is accommodating more than 4300 inmates. Besides, the department has recently inaugurated its training centre- Institute of Correctional Services at Mishriwala which provides training related to prison management (basic training & refreshers).”

“The Prison department has been able to implement correctional programmes which include educational and vocational training, recreational programmes, psychiatric consultation etc. Prison manufactured products are put up for sale at the department’s retail outlet ‘Sudhar Bikri Kendra’ at Jammu & in various exhibitions/melas. Wages, as fixed by the government, go to the prisoners’ account directly, thereby enabling them to earn livelihood while serving the sentence. Convicted prisoners are prematurely released on Independence Day and Republic Day after approval of competent authority,” the official website reveals.