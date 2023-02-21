J&K Government to impose Property Tax from April 1

In case of Municipality Type Factor (MTF), the value to be computed in the formula for Municipal Council will be 0.75 and for Municipal Committee, it will be 0.5.

The property tax calculated in respect of a building will hold for a block of three years unless any change to such calculation is necessitated on account of the circumstances envisaged in the Act for allowing revision in such calculation. The first block will commence from April 1, 2023, and will continue to remain in force till March 31, 2026. The blocks will be similarly calculated thereafter.

“New buildings coming up after the commencement of the block shall have their property tax liability calculated with reference to the first day of the relevant block, and irrespective of their having completed three years, their liability to tax shall be calculated anew from the date of commencement of the new block of three years for the Corporation as a whole,” the rules specified.

In case a building is liable to property tax for only a part of the year, the tax due will be proportional to the number of completed months and parts of the month not completed will be ignored.

As per the rules, a person liable to property tax will furnish to the Executive Officer or any officer authorized by him in this behalf the particulars of the property and the tax due thereon in Form-1 by May 30 of the financial year to which the return pertains. A copy of the acknowledgment along with the proof of payment of the second installment of tax will be furnished by November 30 in cases where the payment is made in two installments.