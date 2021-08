Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday accorded sanction to the award of Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for meritorious service to six police officers on the occasion of Independence Day.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone , Mukesh Singh and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, Muhammad Aslam SSP Headquarters, CID, Inderjeet Singh Dy SP, and Inspector Sajad Ahmad Bhat have been awarded for meritorious services.