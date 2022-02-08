J&K Govt counsels to be paid fee, expenses through centralised mechanism

Jammu: J&K government has adopted a centralised mechanism for payment of “retainership, counsel fee, incidental expenses etc., to all the counsels representing it” before the Supreme Court of India, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Tribunals and other forums.
With the adoption of this centralised mechanism, all other modes of payment by any government department, autonomous bodies or statutory authorities will stand abolished.
This mechanism will come into force from April 1, 2022.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the adoption of a centralized mechanism for payment of retainership, counsel fee, incidental expenses etc to all the counsels representing the government before the Supreme Court of India, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Tribunals and other forums. Consequent to this, all other modes of payment by any department, office, Corporation, autonomous body etc., statutory authority or Head of Department or subordinate office for any case shall stand abolished,” read an order issued by the Law Secretary Achal Sethi.
As a part of centralised mechanism, in case of ‘Retainership’ (for retaining the services or contract), the government counsels including assisting counsels will be paid fee by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs subject satisfactory performance while the standing counsels for subordinate courts will be paid fee by the Directorate of Litigation concerned yet again subject to satisfactory performance.
Counsel fee to the government counsels and standing counsels for subordinate courts will be paid by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Directorate of Litigation concerned respectively.
Similarly, incidental expenses to the government counsels and standing counsels for subordinate courts will be paid by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Directorate of Litigation concerned respectively.
As per order, government counsels will comprise Advocate General, senior Additional Advocate General, Additional Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General, government advocate in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh or Tribunals, senior Additional Advocate General, Additional Advocate General, advocate on record and additional standing counsel in the Supreme Court and other courts outside UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bills payable by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs relating to retainership and counsel fee of government counsels will be directly raised to it for payment. However, the bills relating to incidental expenses will be routed through the concerned department for certifying its genuineness to the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for payment as per rules or entitlement.
Similarly, the bills payable by Directorate of Litigation concerned relating to retainership and counsel fee of standing counsels will be directly raised to it for payment.
“However, the bills relating to incidental expenses of standing counsels shall be routed through the concerned department for certifying its genuineness to the Directorate of Litigation concerned for payment as per rules or entitlement,” Sethi ordered.