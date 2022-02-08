J&K Govt counsels to be paid fee, expenses through centralised mechanism

The bills payable by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs relating to retainership and counsel fee of government counsels will be directly raised to it for payment. However, the bills relating to incidental expenses will be routed through the concerned department for certifying its genuineness to the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for payment as per rules or entitlement.

Similarly, the bills payable by Directorate of Litigation concerned relating to retainership and counsel fee of standing counsels will be directly raised to it for payment.

“However, the bills relating to incidental expenses of standing counsels shall be routed through the concerned department for certifying its genuineness to the Directorate of Litigation concerned for payment as per rules or entitlement,” Sethi ordered.