J&K Govt creates Department of Public Grievances; to subsume LG's Grievance Cell

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday created “Department of Public Grievances” as a separate Administrative Department, which will also subsume Lieutenant Governor's Grievance Cell.

The newly created department, being touted as an “administrative reform measure” to fulfil the avowed objective of government to promote citizen-centric e-governance, has been assigned six subjects.

These subjects will also include the one - offering direct, effective and popular interface between the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the common masses i.e., “Lieutenant Governor's Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing” and “Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System - JK-IGRAMS.”

With a focus on quality disposal of grievances, the government has also decided to go against the fresh creation of posts to run the newly administrative department by directing to meet staff--requirement through “internal adjustment.”