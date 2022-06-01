J&K Govt directs to ‘demystify’ Revenue records

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday directed its officials to “demystify” the revenue records to make it “more transparent, lucid, easy to understand, with convenience of implementation and inference.”

It also directed that the revenue officials viz., Patwaris, Girdawars or Naib tehsildars would not resort to complex archaic terminology in their “all sorts of reports” which “must be readable and in simple language”, be it English, Urdu or Hindi.

It has been maintained that the aim is to be achieved as the Revenue department is moving towards digitization and e-office implementation.