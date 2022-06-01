J&K Govt directs to ‘demystify’ Revenue records

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday directed its officials to “demystify” the revenue records to make it “more transparent, lucid, easy to understand, with convenience of implementation and inference.”
It also directed that the revenue officials viz., Patwaris, Girdawars or Naib tehsildars would not resort to complex archaic terminology in their “all sorts of reports” which “must be readable and in simple language”, be it English, Urdu or Hindi.
It has been maintained that the aim is to be achieved as the Revenue department is moving towards digitization and e-office implementation.
In this connection, Commissioner Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, through a circular, issued a set of instructions for adoption by the revenue officers or officials.
The circular instructions have been issued for immediate compliance by the revenue hierarchy i.e., Patwari, Girdawar, Naib Tehsildar, Tehsildar. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure that circular instructions are conveyed to all the field functionaries for compliance and to sensitize them accordingly and also put in place a mechanism for monitoring the same.
With regard to “Reporting”, Bidhuri directed, “The reports which the Patwaris, Girdawars or in some cases Naib tehsildars report and record officially, must be readable and in simple language (English/Urdu/Hindi), with no resort to complex archaic terminology. This shall apply to the reporting of all sorts including issuance of certificates; revenue records or copies thereof; revenue extracts; mutations; recording summary of statements; proceedings on spot; court proceedings and updation of Revenue records.”
He also issued instructions with regard to the reporting of Revenue Extracts or Fard and Cadastral Map, while specifying the Forms to be used for the same.
With regard to mutations, he said, “Maximum types of mutations are related to inheritance, sale, gift, relinquishment, exchange, mortgage and lease.” “The reporting as instructed shall be in the formats annexed to this circular,” while referring to Form M-l, M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-6)
Similarly the demarcation reporting will be done as instructed as per reporting format, he said while referring to Form D-l.
As per instructions, in the municipal area, the demarcation may be preferably done by Naib Tehsildar (as land costs are high in these areas and to give no room to the complaints).
Deputy Commissioners can also consider demarcation through modern technology by Empanelled Agencies with Municipality or Development authorities or any other government agencies or technocrats etc. which will be verified and signed by the Revenue officials.
Similarly, the acceptance or rejection of the reporting by an official in the hierarchy will also be simple and with reasons. Also, the reports required to record encumbrances will also be reproduced in the manner with clarity of cause, purpose and timeline of the encumbrance. It will be mandatory for all the Revenue officers or officials to record their names, designation and dates on the reports they are signing or submitting to the higher authorities in hierarchy.
Bidhuri directed that for uniformity in the numeral system used in revenue records, for reflecting or recording area, money and currency, weight and measure would be in the English numeral system.
For simplifying the use of archaic phrases or words used in the contents of the revenue records which are difficult to understand by common citizens, an illustrative list of such phrases with English transliteration and English meaning, Urdu meaning and simple Urdu is also issued, which the revenue officials or officers will adopt.
“The list is not exhaustive and whenever the field officials encounter any such phrase or word which requires simplification or simple substitute, they shall consult RTI (Revenue Training Institute) for clarification through proper channels,” he directed.