J&K Govt hosts civic reception in President’s honour at Raj Bhavan | Strengthen J&K’s legacy of considering peace, tranquility as supreme: President

Srinagar: From Shankaracharya’s composition of Saundarya Lahari and Ananda Lahari for describing the glory of Shakti to the words of Lal Ded and the advice of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) showing the right path to humanity, from rulers like Zain-ul-Abidin promoting etiquette and spirituality to Abhinavagupta making amazing contributions in both the fields of religion and literature, President Droupadi Marmu Wednesday emphasised that there was a need to continuously strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's legacy of considering peace and tranquility as supreme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending a civic reception hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, the President said: “About 2000 years ago, the 4th Buddhist Council was held in Kashmir. Scholars believe that about 1300 years ago, in Srinagar, Shankaracharya had composed Saundarya Lahari and Ananda Lahari to describe the glory of Shakti. The words of Lal Ded and the advice of Sheikh Nooruddin are still showing the right path to humanity. Rulers like Zain-ul-Abidin promoted etiquette and spirituality. Abhinavagupta who made amazing contributions in both the fields of religion and literature, had explained a very good principle of literature in the 10th century which proves to be true for every aspect of life. He had said that ‘Shanta Rasa’ is the source of all ‘Rasas.’”