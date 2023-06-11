J&K Govt initiates integration of Artificial Intelligence into healthcare

Srinagar: The J&K government has commenced the process of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into J&K’s healthcare system.
This is a significant move towards modernising healthcare services.
Talks are underway with tech giants Oracle and Google to explore potential collaborations. A senior official in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, J&K government, said that the government aims to leverage the power of AI to improve healthcare outcomes and optimise strategies in the interest of the health sector.
He said that one of the primary objectives was to digitise a vast amount of healthcare data, enabling predictive analysis for developing appropriate future strategies.
“A series of meetings have already taken place and various departments of the government are coming together for this endeavour,” he said.
In a recently issued document by the Health and Medical Education Department, the government outlined the key categories and data points that have been shortlisted for AI implementation on a pilot basis.
The selected areas include predictive analysis of life-consuming diseases like cancers and chronic kidney disease, as well as non-communicable diseases. Additionally, AI tools would be employed for predictive analysis of epidemics, communicable diseases, and management of medical records.
As per the document, the integration of AI in healthcare holds the promise of unlocking valuable insights and improving medical practices.
By analysing prevalence rates of tuberculosis, anemia, and other health parameters, the government aims to enhance disease prevention and early detection efforts. Furthermore, the seamless management of medical records and the utilisation of AI analytics would streamline healthcare processes and facilitate evidence-based decision-making, the official document envisioned.
This initiative aligns with the Centre’s initiative to harness cutting-edge technology and innovation for the betterment of public health.
By collaborating with industry leaders like Oracle and Google, J&K is poised to be at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare advancements in the region.
The implementation process is currently in its initial stages, with the government in the process of engaging with various stakeholders.
Additional Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, J&K, Dr Shafqat Khan has been nominated as the Nodal Officer for the AI Integration initiative.
The Department of Planning, J&K, has urged that some or all of the focus areas for AI integration be taken for piloting on available data after consultation with stakeholders that include Managing Director National Health Mission, CEO State Health Agency, Nodal Officer H&ME, Nodal Officer PDMD, and representatives from IIT and Directorate of Economics and Statistics.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently stated that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) had created a platform for interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem “so as to create a longitudinal Electronic Health Record (EHR) of every citizen”.
“Under the ABDM, multiple registries are made to ensure that data silos can be broken and a longitudinal electronic health record (EHR) of citizens is created. Further it will integrate cutting edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, IoTs, and blockchain with existing health IT applications as per the need for improving the performance of the health services,” a statement by the ministry said in March this year.