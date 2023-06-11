J&K Govt initiates integration of Artificial Intelligence into healthcare

Srinagar: The J&K government has commenced the process of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into J&K’s healthcare system.

This is a significant move towards modernising healthcare services.

Talks are underway with tech giants Oracle and Google to explore potential collaborations. A senior official in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, J&K government, said that the government aims to leverage the power of AI to improve healthcare outcomes and optimise strategies in the interest of the health sector.

He said that one of the primary objectives was to digitise a vast amount of healthcare data, enabling predictive analysis for developing appropriate future strategies.

“A series of meetings have already taken place and various departments of the government are coming together for this endeavour,” he said.