J&K Govt invokes Art 311; dismisses 3 employees

Jammu: The J&K government Monday again invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India to sack three employees stating that their activities were such which warranted their “dismissal from service”.
Those sacked included Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the University of Kashmir (KU) Faheem Aslam, J&K Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker, and Wasil Baqi Navees in Revenue Department Murawath Hussain Mir.
These employees were dismissed through three separate GAD orders issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, citing sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
This sub clause provides that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry before the removal or dismissal of a civil servant, if the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied.
“The LG is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Faheem Aslam, PRO in KU, son of Mohammad Aslam of 166, Hazratbal, Srinagar are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” read Government Order No 859-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 16, 2023 (uploaded on GAD website today).
“The LG is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in his case and accordingly the LG hereby dismisses him from service, with immediate effect,” the order further mentioned.
Through exactly similar yet two separate orders (Government Order No 858-JK(GAD) of 2023 and Government Order No 857-JK(GAD) of 2023, both dated July 16, 2023, the LG also dismissed “Arshid Ahmad Thoker, Constable in the J&K Police, son of Mohammad Rafiq Thoker of Shadab Karewa, Manloo, Shopian” and “Murawath Hussain Mir, Wasil Baqi Navees in Revenue Department, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir of Frestabal, Pampore, Pulwama” from “service, with immediate effect.”
Prior to these orders also, the J&K government in the past sacked a number of employees invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India for, what it was officially stated, “the activities prejudicial to the interests of security of the state.”