J&K Govt issues new guidelines for foreign travellers testing COVID positive

Srinagar: In line with the protocols in other states, the foreign travellers arriving in J&K, who were mandatorily admitted at DRDO COVID19 Hospital in case they tested positive, can now isolate at home in case they are asymptomatic, according to the fresh instructions from Health and Medical Education department of J&K Government.
Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that travellers
with a history of visit to a foreign country found positive upon arrival in J&K can isolate themselves at home if asymptomatic. “Only symptomatic travellers will be taken to DRDO Hospital,” he said. The ACS said the guidelines were being reviewed as per the updates issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
However, many travellers who have arrived in J&K in the past few days have flagged the inconsistency in the isolation and quarantine protocols here. A traveller while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that even though most of them are asymptomatic, those with a foreign travel history are admitted at DRDO COVID19 Hospital Khanmoh. “The travelers can isolate at home, the same way thousands of people are isolating at home in J&K at present,” he said.
The protocols that J&K was following were not in sync with the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 22 January, he said.
Another traveler, who was returning home from UAE said many of his co-travelers were positive. “They should be allowed to stay at home only, if they have the requisite facilities available there instead of taking them to DRDO hospital,” he said. “They are anyway tested again after 8 days,” he said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, who is supervising Srinagar Airport arrivals and testing said the mandatory isolation of positive travelers at DRDO Hospital was as per the directions of the health department.
A senior health official told Greater Kashmir that the new protocols will be in place from Wednesday at the Airport. “Travellers, both local and overseas, who test positive but are asymptomatic need not to be under institutional isolation but instead will now be allowed to be under home isolation,” he said.