J&K Govt issues new guidelines for foreign travellers testing COVID positive

Another traveler, who was returning home from UAE said many of his co-travelers were positive. “They should be allowed to stay at home only, if they have the requisite facilities available there instead of taking them to DRDO hospital,” he said. “They are anyway tested again after 8 days,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, who is supervising Srinagar Airport arrivals and testing said the mandatory isolation of positive travelers at DRDO Hospital was as per the directions of the health department.

A senior health official told Greater Kashmir that the new protocols will be in place from Wednesday at the Airport. “Travellers, both local and overseas, who test positive but are asymptomatic need not to be under institutional isolation but instead will now be allowed to be under home isolation,” he said.