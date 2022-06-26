J&K Govt makes exceptional arrangements for yatra beginning June 30

Srinagar: The 43-day-long Amarnathji pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years, is scheduled to commence on June 30 with excellent and exemplary arrangements put in place by J&K Government.

The government is committed to provide the best facilities for Yatris. Improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to previous years. All necessary facilities, including traffic management, health, communication, water sanitation are in place.

J&K Government has accorded top priority to provide quality healthcare to the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

A coordinated heath care is made available to the yatris by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Health Department, Security forces and various NGOs.