J&K Govt officer, wife, son killed in Poonch accident

Rajouri: Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department Ranbir Singh Bali, his wife and son lost their lives while his daughter got injured in a tragic road accident that took place on Mughal road in Poonch district late Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragedy and shared his condolences with the bereaved family. Officials said that the accident occurred when a car JK02BD 4635, on its way to Jammu from Srinagar while crossing the Mughal road stretch at Shikar Gha near Panar bridge, falling under the jurisdiction of Poshana police post and Surankote police station, fell in a gorge along the road.

Police officials said that a rescue operation was launched soon after the accident during which a girl, in her mid 20s, was rescued from gorge and shifted to sub district hospital Surankote. Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote Rizwan Asgar said that Mehreen Kour was found lying in injured condition during rescue operation and she was brought to SDH Surankote.