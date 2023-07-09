J&K Govt officer, wife, son killed in Poonch accident

Rajouri: Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department Ranbir Singh Bali, his wife and son lost their lives while his daughter got injured in a tragic road accident that took place on Mughal road in Poonch district late Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragedy and shared his condolences with the bereaved family. Officials said that the accident occurred when a car JK02BD 4635, on its way to Jammu from Srinagar while crossing the Mughal road stretch at Shikar Gha near Panar bridge, falling under the jurisdiction of Poshana police post and Surankote police station, fell in a gorge along the road.
Police officials said that a rescue operation was launched soon after the accident during which a girl, in her mid 20s, was rescued from gorge and shifted to sub district hospital Surankote. Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote Rizwan Asgar said that Mehreen Kour was found lying in injured condition during rescue operation and she was brought to SDH Surankote.
“She has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri with multiple injuries,” he informed. She was, however, out of danger, SDM said. He added, “During this operation, three persons were found lying in gorge. The body of a middle aged woman was retrieved from gorge and has been taken to SDH Surankote.” She was identified as Parvinder Kour, wife of RS Bali.
Later, the bodies of Director Finance RS Bali and his son Irwan Singh too were retrieved. SDM Surankote Rizwan Asgar further said, “Primarily we can say that one of the persons found is Director Finance of Forest Department, RS Bali and other is his son Irwan." Meanwhile in a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Extremely pained by the death of Sh Ranbir Singh Bali, Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, his wife and son in the tragic road accident in Poonch. My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the daughter, who was injured in the accident. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the bereaved family.”