J&K govt orders release of DA at enhanced rates

As per the order, in continuation to Government Order No. 496-F of 2019 dated 27-12- 2019, the government employees, continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised scales/grade pay as per 6th CPC, would be, paid Dearness Allowance at the revised rate i.e., 189 percent of Basic pay per month, against the existing rate of 164 percent of Basic pay, up by 25 percent.

Similarly, in continuation to Government Order No. 497-F of 2019 dated 27-12- 2019, the government pensioners/family pensioners, continuing to draw their pension/family pension as per 6th CPC, too would be, paid Dearness Allowance at the same revised rate, up by 25 percent.

In their case too, the existing rate is 164 percent of basic pension/family pension while the revised rate will be 189 percent with effect from July 1, 2021.

“The increase subsumes the additional installments arising on January 1, 2020; July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021 shall remain at 164 percent,” the orders, in case of employees, pensioners, continuing to draw their pay, pension as per 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC), read.

In case of employees drawing their pay as per 5th CPC, the order has been issued in continuation to government order number 495-F of 2019 dated December 27, 2019.

“The increase subsumes the additional installments arising on January 1, 2020; July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021 shall remain at 312 percent,” the order, in case of employees continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised scales/grade pay as per 5th CPC, read.

As per the orders, the payment of Dearness Allowance involving a fraction of 50 paisa and above would be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paisa would be ignored.