J&K Govt, OYO Group launch rural home stay under project ‘Crown of Incredible India’

The Lt Governor said that the government is creating requisite facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich rural culture and traditions. Better road connectivity, water and electricity supply, mobile and internet connectivity are being ensured in the villages included under Tourist Village Network, he added.

“We are making efforts in a systematic manner to connect the youth and self-help groups on a large scale in the tourist village network and give them an opportunity to be a part of the transformation of rural J&K,” said the Lt Governor. The UT Government under Mission Youth will support 500 youth for establishing home stay, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the DDCs, PRI representatives and other stakeholders to play their important role in tapping the huge tourism potential of rural J&K. The new initiative will also promote sustainable and eco-tourism, rural products and creating employment opportunities in rural areas, he further added.