‘J&K Govt receives 4226 investment proposals worth Rs 47,441 crore’

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has received 4,226 investment proposals worth Rs 47,441 crore for land allotment to set up industrial units in the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in January last year announced a new industrial developmental scheme with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and take industrial development to the block level.

The new policy, which has been applicable till 2037, also paved the way for foreigners to invest in the region.