J&K Govt to implement Rs 42 Cr mushroom project to support small-scale farmers

Jammu: Aiming to support small scale farmers, the J&K government is going to implement a full-fledged project at a cost of Rs 42 crore in next three years for promotion of round the year mushroom cultivation for sustainable and profitable crop.

“The project will be implemented at a cost of around Rs 42 crore over the next three years by the Agriculture Production Department in J&K which will increase the production of mushrooms by 3.5 times and accordingly, the employment will be generated by 3 times,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo told Greater Kashmir.

“The agricultural diversification is the key to reduce risk in farming activities and hence, mushroom cultivation has emerged as one of the important tools which not only enhance agricultural income of the farming community but also secure it against changes in climate and soil resources,” he said.

Dulloo said that with this motivation the government had decided to implement a full–fledged project at the cost of Rs 42 crore for round the year promotion of mushroom cultivation.

“As many as 768 new enterprises are also being created in the process to ensure sustainability of the interventions,” he said. “The mushroom farming generates revenue and helps to reduce poverty. The production of mushrooms creates a significant amount of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the fields of cultivation, marketing as well as providing opportunities for processing businesses and labour-intensive management.”