J&K Govt to install CCTVs in all police stations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has set the ball rolling for installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in all police stations and posts of Union Territory with central allocation of Rs 500 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package.

Official documents of the detailed project report said that among Rs 500 crore allocation, Rs 362 crore has been released so far. The government is currently examining the detailed project report submitted by the consultant. “The DPR has been submitted by the consultant and the same is under consultation, examination,” reads an official document.