J&K Govt to install CCTVs in all police stations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has set the ball rolling for installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in all police stations and posts of Union Territory with central allocation of Rs 500 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package.
Official documents of the detailed project report said that among Rs 500 crore allocation, Rs 362 crore has been released so far. The government is currently examining the detailed project report submitted by the consultant. “The DPR has been submitted by the consultant and the same is under consultation, examination,” reads an official document.
Officials revealed that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has over 330 Police Stations and Posts. They said that modern equipment will be procured to bring further transparency to the system and ensure security.
In December 2020, the Supreme Court had asked all states and Union Territories/States to ensure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, with night vision and audio recording, are installed in every police station of the country.
Officials said that installing CCTVs is a part of police modernisation and to maintain a strict vigil. They said that there are over 300 cameras installed across Srinagar already. “The police now plan to bring up their need for facial recognition technology,” a senior police official said, adding that the facial recognition system is meant for surveillance and authentication of identity.
“FRT technology can help in preempting and preventing attacks as it can track the movement of suspects. It will also help in searching and hunting down terrorists,” the officer said adding that in coming years all major towns and cities of the union territory besides the highways will see installation of CCTVs under police modernisation program.
Pertinent to mention here that Apex court has ordered that the State and Union Territory Governments should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in each and every Police Station functioning in the respective State and/or Union Territory.
“Further, in order to ensure that no part of a Police Station is left uncovered, it is imperative to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points; main gate of the police station; all lock-ups; all corridors; lobby/the reception area; all verandas/outhouses, Inspector's room; Sub Inspector's room; areas outside the lock-up room; station hall; in front of the police station compound; outside (not inside) washrooms/toilets; Duty Officer’s room; back part of the police station etc,” it had said.
“Whenever there is information of force being used at police stations resulting in serious injury and/or custodial deaths, it is necessary that persons be free to complain for a redressal of the same,” the top court had said.
Such complaints may not only be made to the State Human Rights Commission, which is then to utilise its powers, more particularly under Sections 17 and 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, for redressal of such complaints, but also to Human Rights Courts, which must then be set up in each District of every State/Union Territory under Section 30 of the Act, the court said.
“The Commission/Court can then immediately summon CCTV camera footage in relation to the incident for its safe keeping, which may then be made available to an investigation agency in order to further process the complaint made to it.”