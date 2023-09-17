J&K Govt to set up Mental Health Authority

Srinagar: In response to a pressing issue, the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the creation of a Mental Health Authority, which would oversee the appropriate operation of all mental health facilities throughout J&K.

All mental health facilities and professions involved in the field would be registered with the Mental Health Authority, which has received approval from the J&K government.

The J&K Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department issued a notification to this effect.

The new Mental Health Act's regulations have also been established.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mental Healthcare (Mental Health Authority) Rules, 2023, may be used to refer to these regulations.

The notification said that they would become effective on the day they were published in the official gazette.

The Mental Health Authority would have its Chairperson, while the Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and GMC Jammu, and Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K as members for selection purposes.