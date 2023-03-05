J&K Govt to strictly implement Centre’s fresh SOPs on environmental safeguards in projects

Srinagar: With Jammu and Kashmir being vulnerable to natural disasters, J&K government would strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre stressing on mandatory disaster management plans, risk assessment and eco-fragility studies in development projects especially construction of highways, roads and tunnels within 100 km of the International Border (IB) or the Line of Control (LoC).

The SOPs issued by the Union Environment Ministry earlier this month have been formulated in the aftermath of Joshimath crisis in Uttarakhand where thousands of people have been rendered homeless due to cracks in their houses following caving in of the foundations.

Experts said that the disaster was mainly caused due to haphazard construction of projects including tunnels in the mountainous areas.