J&K Govt to support Centre’s stand, seek review of directive

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to support the Centre’s stand against the Supreme Court’s directive that protected forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across the country should have a 1-km radius of Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) and no mining or other activity should be permitted there.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, and Aniruddha Bose had given these directions in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) T N Godavarman Thirumalpad versus the Union of India on June 3 this year.

The court directed that “mining within the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries should not be permitted”.

As per the directive, commercial mining, setting up of sawmills and industries causing pollution, establishment of major hydroelectric projects, production of any hazardous substances, undertaking activities related to tourism like flying over the national park area by aircraft and hot air balloons, discharge of effluents, and solid waste in natural water bodies or terrestrial areas, hotels, and resorts have been directed to be made prohibited activities.