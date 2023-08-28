J&K Govt transfers land to BSNL for 4G saturation of all uncovered villages

Srinagar: In order to provide 4G mobile service saturation in all of Jammu and Kashmir’s unconnected villages, the Revenue Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the free transfer of 37 kanal of land to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Government of India corporation.

An order issued by Secretary Revenue Department Piyush Singla reads, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of land measuring 37 kanal at 93 different locations as per description in favour of BSNL (Government of India Enterprise) for saturation of 4G mobile services in district Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Shopian, Baramulla, Pulwama, Ramban, Kishtwar and Rajouri in terms of authorization pursuant to Administrative Council Decision No 26/3/2023."

The order states that the land is transferred on as is where is basis and should be used only for the purpose of saturation of 4G mobile services by BSNL after obtaining all other permissions as may be required for construction from the competent authority.