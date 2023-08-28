J&K Govt transfers land to BSNL for 4G saturation of all uncovered villages
Srinagar: In order to provide 4G mobile service saturation in all of Jammu and Kashmir’s unconnected villages, the Revenue Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the free transfer of 37 kanal of land to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Government of India corporation.
An order issued by Secretary Revenue Department Piyush Singla reads, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of land measuring 37 kanal at 93 different locations as per description in favour of BSNL (Government of India Enterprise) for saturation of 4G mobile services in district Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Shopian, Baramulla, Pulwama, Ramban, Kishtwar and Rajouri in terms of authorization pursuant to Administrative Council Decision No 26/3/2023."
The order states that the land is transferred on as is where is basis and should be used only for the purpose of saturation of 4G mobile services by BSNL after obtaining all other permissions as may be required for construction from the competent authority.
"All the provisions of law relating to Revenue/Forest/J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010/ Housing and Urban Development Department, Jal Shakti Department shall be adhered to by the user department and to comply with directions of High Court of J&K or any other competent Court with regard to the usage of the said land, and contest the litigation if any pending," the order reads.
In April, the Administrative Council under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had approved the transfer of land for saturation of 4G mobile services in all the uncovered villages across J&K.
An official said that this decision was in consonance with the policy decision of the Centre for providing land free of charge for saturation of 4G mobile services.
“A total of 303 villages in J&K will be covered under the scheme leading to the saturation of 4G services in J&K and ensuring seamless connectivity under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF)," the official said.
The Union Cabinet in 2022 approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in all uncovered villages of the country.
The project would entail a cost of Rs 26,316 crore and provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas.