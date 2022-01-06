J&K Govt will ‘right-size’ SSG; ex-CMs to lose special cover

Jammu: J&K government has decided to “right-size” the elite Special Security Group (SSG), thus also downsizing the special security cover of its “protectees”, including four former Chief Ministers and their immediate family members.
Among SSG protectees in J&K included the former Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and their immediate family members.
As per an official communiqué, the decision to “right-size” the SSG was approved by the “competent authority” on the recommendations of the Security Review Co-ordination Committee (SRCC) during its meetings on July 18, 2021 and September 13, 2021. The mandate of SRCC is to assess the threat perception of important dignitaries of J&K.
“Right-size” in official parlance is to convert a force or organisation to an effective size, by reducing its number yet ensuring optimal use.
As per the decision, the posted strength of SSG will be reduced to the “bare minimum” and will be headed by a DySP for maintaining continuity. Presently, SSG, created in 2000, is headed by a Director of the rank of Inspector General of Police or above.
Some SSG personnel will remain at the disposal of the security wing for a close protection team with no cut in their present allowances.
As per the officials, remaining personnel of the elite force will be diverted to other wings for the best use of their expertise, training and knowledge. Their all resources, including vehicles and gadgets other than required by the Special Security Force guarding the LG, will be transferred to the security wing.
As per officials, the VIP protectees will only be stripped of their special cover with this move but they will continue to get provisional security by the district police and the security wing as per threat assessment with the latter holding the operational command.
Notably, under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020, the government on March 31, 2020, amended the Jammu and Kashmir Special Security Group Act with the deletion of the clause that dealt with the SSG security cover for former Chief Ministers and their immediate family members.
Out of four former Chief Ministers, Farooq and Azad, being Z plus protectees, also enjoy NSG security cover and that will continue.