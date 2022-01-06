J&K Govt will ‘right-size’ SSG; ex-CMs to lose special cover

As per the decision, the posted strength of SSG will be reduced to the “bare minimum” and will be headed by a DySP for maintaining continuity. Presently, SSG, created in 2000, is headed by a Director of the rank of Inspector General of Police or above.

Some SSG personnel will remain at the disposal of the security wing for a close protection team with no cut in their present allowances.

As per the officials, remaining personnel of the elite force will be diverted to other wings for the best use of their expertise, training and knowledge. Their all resources, including vehicles and gadgets other than required by the Special Security Force guarding the LG, will be transferred to the security wing.