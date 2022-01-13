J&K has 10 new Omicron confirmations, 23 total

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj today said that even without genome sequencing, it was clear that Omicron was spreading in J&K. “It is all Omicron now,” he said. He said that the sequencing was ‘irrelevant’ due to the fact that the Virus was “fast replacing other variants”. “The spike in our cases shows Omicron presence and spread,” he said.

The cases, Dr Saleem ur Rehman, Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization and in-charge Director Health Services Jammu said Omicron was a fast spreading Virus and the samples had been taken weeks earlier. He said all the people whose reports were received today have been discharged after negative results. “We have no one admitted with a known Omicron status,” he said.