J&K has 3212 confirmed COVID cases per lakh population

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is having 3212 confirmed COVID cases per lakh population which is higher than the national average of cases per lakh souls.
As per the official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, as many as 3212 persons have been infected with COVID per lakh population in the UT of J&K. While at the national level, there are 3048 confirmed COVID cases per lakh population across India.
Jammu and Kashmir's population is pegged at 1.32 crore souls. Over 4.19 lakh persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus in J&K so far. Out of which 4642 have died, total recoveries are 3.69 lakh. Currently, over 46 thousand are active positive cases in the UT. The number of active cases has soared by over 3000 percent since the beginning of the month.
The official figures further reveal that out of 100 confirmed cases, 11 are currently infected, implying they are active positive cases.
The test positivity rate has reached 8 percent. In the last week, 8 percent of the samples tested came back positive. For every lakh people in J&K, 1.59 lakh samples were tested so far.
The case-fatality ratio in J&K is 1.1 implying for every 100 confirmed cases, one has unfortunately passed away due to viral respiratory illness.
However the lone silver lining is the recovery rate, the J&K has a recovery rate of 87.6 percent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 88 have recovered from the virus.
Upsurge in COVID cases in the Kashmir region has again derailed the momentum of the economy, with schools, coaching centres closed, weekend lockdowns in place, the businesses losses are piling up. So far during the last two weeks, the infection tally has been rising and deaths due to this virus have increased also.
Doctors have time and again reiterated to people to adhere to COVID appropriate behavior and urged them to get anti-COVID jabs as these two remain the most potent tools against the virus.
Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar is bearing the brunt, recording the highest number of infection cases among all the 10 districts of the UT of J&K. It is pertinent to mention that MHA has extended the existing COVID curbs till February in view of the wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant.