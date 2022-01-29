J&K has 3212 confirmed COVID cases per lakh population

The test positivity rate has reached 8 percent. In the last week, 8 percent of the samples tested came back positive. For every lakh people in J&K, 1.59 lakh samples were tested so far.

The case-fatality ratio in J&K is 1.1 implying for every 100 confirmed cases, one has unfortunately passed away due to viral respiratory illness.

However the lone silver lining is the recovery rate, the J&K has a recovery rate of 87.6 percent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 88 have recovered from the virus.

Upsurge in COVID cases in the Kashmir region has again derailed the momentum of the economy, with schools, coaching centres closed, weekend lockdowns in place, the businesses losses are piling up. So far during the last two weeks, the infection tally has been rising and deaths due to this virus have increased also.