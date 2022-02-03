J&K has just 3.4% conviction rate in crimes against women, reveals MHA

Official figures further point out that the conviction rate in crime against women cases in J&K has witnessed a slight dip in the past few years. The Government of India has provided details of conviction rate and court pendency percentage in crime against women cases from 2016 to 2020.

In 2016, the conviction rate was 4.1 percent, which went up to 5.1 percent in 2017, 5.2 percent in 2018, 3.4 in 2019, and 3.4 in 2020. While the court pendency percentage of crime against women cases in J&K in 2020 was 95.8 percent.

The conviction rate for crimes against women improved to 29.8 percent in 2020 from 18.9 percent in 2016 across India but the court pendency percentage climbed to 95.5 percent in 2020 from 89.8 percent in 2019, MHA informed Rajya Sabha.