J&K has vibrant public health sector, will ensure it gets stronger: ACS Vivek Bhardwaj

Greater Kashmir (GK): What key initiatives are being taken to prevent coronavirus in J&K?

Vivek Bhardwaj (VB): We have made a systematic and robust responsive system in order to deal with the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. And I must credit my doctors and paramedics who ensure that all goes well at every level with no further loss of life. It is entirely our collective effort; the government, doctors can’t do anything without the active support of the general public. It is also essential for us at the administrative level to keep reviewing the situation and preparedness for a full-blown and vibrant response system. In the recent case of Omicron variant, we undertook the review with the help of health experts as well as those from the field of our preparedness as well as tenacity of our response mechanisms to manage the cases. I am also of the opinion that we need to keep reviewing and monitoring the preparedness, identify the gaps and strengthen core capacities in surveillance, laboratory support, infection prevention and control, logistics, risk communication and in particular, hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of critically ill patients.