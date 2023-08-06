J&K hastens preparedness as dengue outbreak rages in Delhi

Srinagar: A series of meetings and intensified preparedness arrangements are being put in place in J&K as dengue cases rise in neighboring states including Delhi.

The Health Department said that the situation in J&K was ‘calm’ at the moment but cases were expected to rise post monsoon.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, State Surveillance Officer Jammu, Dr Harjeet Rai said that earlier this week two wards with a combined capacity of 50 beds were reserved for dengue patients at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for better management of cases when the need arises.

He said that in addition blood component labs had been instructed to keep a stock of blood platelets and dengue testing labs had also been directed to ramp up their capacity.

“We have issued an awareness campaign and have directed people to utilise 108 ambulance services for seeking medical attention for sick cases,” Dr Rai said.