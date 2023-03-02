J&K heading towards normalcy: Northern Army Commander

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Thursday said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was slowly moving towards normalcy.

Presiding over the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony organised at Mathura Military Station, he said, “The situation in J&K has been slowly moving towards normalcy. Efficient persistence in operational planning has resulted in real time tracking and killing of 186 terrorists in high-risk operations in the year 2022.”

Lt Gen Dwivedi said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) was stable and the ceasefire understanding continued to sustain.