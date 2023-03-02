J&K heading towards normalcy: Northern Army Commander

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Thursday said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was slowly moving towards normalcy.
Presiding over the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony organised at Mathura Military Station, he said, “The situation in J&K has been slowly moving towards normalcy. Efficient persistence in operational planning has resulted in real time tracking and killing of 186 terrorists in high-risk operations in the year 2022.”
Lt Gen Dwivedi said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) was stable and the ceasefire understanding continued to sustain.
“A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled multi-tiered counter infiltration grid are being maintained, to thwart any attempts at infiltration,” he said.
Referring to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Lt Gen Dwivedi said, “We are ever-ready to respond to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.”
He said that the measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels were also simultaneously underway.
“Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of force and a strong intent,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.
He said that the induction of indigenous modern weapons and equipment had increased the Army’s combat capability tremendously in terms of firepower, mobility, surveillance, and operational logistics.
Emphasising on the infrastructure development and logistics in operational readiness, he said, “In the last three years, new infrastructure for billeting of new raising units has been completed at a cost of about Rs 1500 crore.”