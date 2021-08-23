J&K Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment, Rehabilitation, Township policy 6 panels constituted to implement project
Jammu: The government has constituted six committees for smooth implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation, Township Policy 2020 and other related government schemes in the urban areas of the Union Territory.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of High-Level Committee, Union Territory Level Slum Redevelopment Authority, Union Territory Level Steering and Monitoring Committee, Screening Committee, City Level Slum Area Redevelopment Committee for SRRH, District Level Slum Area Re-development Committee for SRRH for the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy-2020 and other Government schemes related to housing and slum redevelopment/rehabilitation in urban areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by General Administration Department.
The High-Level committee will take policy decisions on all matters related to the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Townships policy 2020.
This committee will be headed by Lt Governor as
Chairman with eight other members and one member secretary. Chief Secretary, J&K, Advisor Incharge, Housing and Urban Development Department, Advisor incharge, Finance department, Advisor incharge, Revenue, Advisor Incharge, Public Works (R&B) Department, Advisor Incharge, Labour and Employment department as member, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department will be its members. Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department will be its member secretary.
The committee will also make structural arrangements for effective implementation of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy -2020.
The High-Level Committee will approve the broad schemes and financing arrangements for slum redevelopment, up-gradation, re-settlement, including determination of affordable cost to be paid by the slum dwellers for the dwelling space.
“It will monitor implementation of the policy and suggest corrective measures, provide guidance to all those involved in implementation of the policy and take decisions like matters relating to land use, town planning, master planning process, as may be required,” the order reads while defining the terms and reference of the committee.
Similarly, the UT Level Slum Redevelopment Authority (UTLSRA) committee will also be headed by the Lieutenant Governor as chairman with 13 members and one member secretary. This committee will take policy decisions on all matters related to the implementation of the UT level slum redevelopment and make structural arrangements for effective implementation of the scheme.
Whereas, the UT Level Steering and Monitoring Committee will have the Chief Secretary, J&K as its chairman, 8 members and one member convener. This committee will prioritize, approve, sanction various projects to be taken up for housing in urban areas of UT i.e., land, financing and other related matters. It will promote public private partnership, streamlining various procedures and bring in inter-departmental coordination and evaluate various projects being implemented under the J&K Housing Mission.
Meanwhile, the Screening Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department with 7 members and one member secretary.
The City Level Slum areas redevelopment panel will be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department as Chairman and will have 11 members and one member secretary.
Similarly, the District Level Slum Area Redevelopment committee will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of the concerned districts as chairman. It will have one member secretary and 9 members.