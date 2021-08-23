J&K Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment, Rehabilitation, Township policy 6 panels constituted to implement project

The High-Level committee will take policy decisions on all matters related to the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Townships policy 2020.

This committee will be headed by Lt Governor as

Chairman with eight other members and one member secretary. Chief Secretary, J&K, Advisor Incharge, Housing and Urban Development Department, Advisor incharge, Finance department, Advisor incharge, Revenue, Advisor Incharge, Public Works (R&B) Department, Advisor Incharge, Labour and Employment department as member, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department will be its members. Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department will be its member secretary.

The committee will also make structural arrangements for effective implementation of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy -2020.

The High-Level Committee will approve the broad schemes and financing arrangements for slum redevelopment, up-gradation, re-settlement, including determination of affordable cost to be paid by the slum dwellers for the dwelling space.

“It will monitor implementation of the policy and suggest corrective measures, provide guidance to all those involved in implementation of the policy and take decisions like matters relating to land use, town planning, master planning process, as may be required,” the order reads while defining the terms and reference of the committee.