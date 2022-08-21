J&K is becoming one of the leading regions in every industrial sector: LG

Srinagar: Calling for making J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged people to become part of J&K’s developmental journey.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking in the 17th edition of the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG said ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ provides the perfect opportunity to make four big resolutions of making J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented.
He said that these resolutions entail the participation of the people to fulfill the resolve and build upon the achievements of the last 75 years.
Observing that janbhagidari is a strong foundation of effective and efficient administration, the LG urged the people to become a partner in the developmental journey.
“No strategy of rapid socio-economic transformation will work without the active participation of people. The Amrit Kaal Khand has infused a sense of self-confidence and we are determined to harness the tremendous capacities of human capital to build a strong and prosperous J&K,” he said. “Continuous efforts are being made to fulfill the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth, who are the lifeblood of society and guardians of economic development and social progress.”
The LG said that in three years, the government had introduced reforms in every sector, which had opened up a plethora of opportunities for growth and development.
“The results are visible as J&K is now moving ahead to be one of the leading regions in sectors like IT, Industries, Tourism, Revenue, Women Entrepreneurship, and Youth Empowerment,” he said.
The LG also expressed gratitude to all the citizens for their immense contribution and wholehearted participation in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav’.
He shared inspiring stories of citizens who were making a positive impact in the lives of others and playing the role of a change-maker for society.
“The story of Haji Muhammad Shafi Sheikh is truly inspiring. A pioneer in introducing horticulture in Bhaderwah, he encouraged other farmers for converting their land into orchards, and now three villages have been transformed into exotic fruit hub of Jammu division,” the LG said.
Appreciating Syed Jalees Qadri, a young entrepreneur from Srinagar for his endeavor of replacing the use of plastic cups with ‘kulhad’ (earthen cups), he said Jalees was on a mission to promote environmental sustainability and reviving traditional crafts.
“For environmental protection, it is necessary to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and bring about a change in our behaviour.
Now, environment-friendly ‘kulhad’, which has been a part of our tradition for ages, is slowly and steadily replacing plastic cups,” the LG said.
Acknowledging the determined efforts of Srinagar’s Abdul Rahim Bhat to plant a million trees by 2030 in Kashmir, he said that his story was an inspiring tale of the common man's social responsibility.
“He has planted two lakh trees in Kashmir without the help of any organisation. His spirit to give back to society is commendable,” the LG said. “Our natural resources are limited, and their conservation and protection is essential for our existence. We must take inspiration from Abdul Rahim Bhat and discharge our responsibility towards protecting natural resources from destruction while walking on the path of development.”
Highlighting the role of Self Help Groups as a facilitator of development, he mentioned Reasi resident Anita Devi, who is spearheading a Self Help Group of 1300 women and has transformed several villages in her area.
“She is a living example of ‘Nari Shakti’ who has converted the challenges of remote hilly areas into opportunities,” the LG said.
He also acknowledged the work of Kulgam’s Shahina Akhtar for providing free coaching to the women of her area so that they could become self-dependent.
Referring to a suggestion received from Doda’s Reva Raina related to capacity building and credit facilities for women entrepreneurs, the LG listed various programmes of the government to connect womenfolk with entrepreneurial endeavours and assured her that all the necessary steps would be taken by the administration.
“We have adopted the MTC model- Market Network, Training, and Continuous Support, to create a strong ecosystem of women entrepreneurs in J&K with personalised support,” he said.
The LG said that financial assistance of Rs 1840 crore was also given through various banks to the people to start their employment in the financial year 2021-22.
“Under Tejaswini scheme, 2000 girls were made entrepreneurs in the last financial year, having been provided financial assistance of Rs 102 crore. Skill development training has also been ensured by JKEDI to all the entrepreneurs,” he said.
The LG instructed the JKTPO to integrate the suggestions received from Reva Raina during their upcoming programmes.
On the suggestion of Anita Goel from Inner Wheel Club Jammu on strengthening the relationship between the civil society and administration, he called upon civil society groups to participate in the process of social development and create awareness about public welfare programmes run by the administration.
The LG thanked Poonam Shashtri from Jammu who suggested for conservation and preservation of heritage sites and assured her that the key ideas would be incorporated into the policies.
He exhorted the enlightened citizens to identify ancient heritage sites in their respective areas to intensify the ‘Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan’ initiative.
The LG also called upon all the public representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to join this campaign.
He also mentioned some thoughtful observations shared by Uma Sharma from Jammu to promote ‘literary festivals’, ‘book cafes’, and scaling up the pace of digitisation of libraries.
The LG also shared the insights received from Kupwara’s Altaf Hussain Khan and Ganderbal’s Peerzada Vikar Shah about the maintenance and promotion of gardens and landscaping in J&K, besides the promotion and monetisation of floriculture.