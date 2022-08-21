J&K is becoming one of the leading regions in every industrial sector: LG

Srinagar: Calling for making J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged people to become part of J&K’s developmental journey.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking in the 17th edition of the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG said ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ provides the perfect opportunity to make four big resolutions of making J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented.

He said that these resolutions entail the participation of the people to fulfill the resolve and build upon the achievements of the last 75 years.

Observing that janbhagidari is a strong foundation of effective and efficient administration, the LG urged the people to become a partner in the developmental journey.

“No strategy of rapid socio-economic transformation will work without the active participation of people. The Amrit Kaal Khand has infused a sense of self-confidence and we are determined to harness the tremendous capacities of human capital to build a strong and prosperous J&K,” he said. “Continuous efforts are being made to fulfill the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth, who are the lifeblood of society and guardians of economic development and social progress.”

The LG said that in three years, the government had introduced reforms in every sector, which had opened up a plethora of opportunities for growth and development.