J&K is country’s new success story: LG Sinha

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir today was the new success story of the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said after inaugurating multiple development projects worth over Rs 26 crore in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the LG while addressing a public function at a Government Boys Higher Secondary School said, “J&K is the new success story in the country today. Our overall economic growth is demonstrating resilience and strength and scripting considerable achievement in every sector, bringing improvement in the lives of the people to build a strong J&K.”
Terming the developmental journey of the Kupwara district over the last three years as phenomenal, he said that the border district had embarked on significant capacity building in the infrastructure sector.
“The projects inaugurated today are reflective of the government’s commitment to provide a better quality of life to the people of Kupwara,” Sinha said.
He said that after decades of neglect, Kupwara and many other districts were now connected to mainstream of development and witnessing the growth of a vibrant and inclusive economy.
“Various initiatives and a holistic approach in implementation are fulfilling the needs of the deprived section of society,” the LG said. “In the current financial year, J&K administration is targeting to complete 3241 works to ensure future growth and progress of all areas.”
Highlighting the efforts of the government to accelerate the pace of development in the district, he said that the 20 major infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 3144 crore were under execution in Kupwara, which would be the key to future growth, bringing prosperity to the population in rural and urban areas and expand the base of the local market and promote entrepreneurship.
“In the last financial year, 2444 development works were completed, and the first-ever grid connectivity for Keran and Machil in 73 years was provided during 2021-22 enabling 19 Panchayats close to the Line of Control (LoC) to chart new pathways of progress and prosperity to secure their future as well as that of future generations,” Sinha said.
He reiterated the resolve of the J&K administration to tap the huge tourism potential of Kupwara.
“We have given a big boost to the tourism sector to transform the socio-economic condition of the people of this beautiful region and to provide expanded opportunities to youth,” the LG said.
He called upon Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives to motivate farmers and connect them with PM Fasal Bima Yojana and other agriculture-related schemes.
Sinha stressed Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the district to facilitate the creation of Farmer Producer Organisations.
“It should be the collective endeavour to ensure that at least 6000 youth are engaged with self-employment ventures this year and start their entrepreneurial journey,” he said.
Responding to the demands projected by the PRI representatives, the LG assured that every possible step would be taken to strengthen mobile connectivity and augment sports facilities in the district.
He called upon the citizens to discharge their responsibility towards the government by paying for the services.
“Capable people should pay their power bills then only the government can waive off the bills of the poor,” Sinha said.
Projects worth Rs 26.84 crore that the LG inaugurated included construction of NTPHC at Nowgam, Langate; construction and upgradation of Dhani Tadd upto Prada Pandov road at Tangdar; upgradation of 5-km road from Pandithpora Langate via Al Maqsood Colony Hajan; construction of eight-roomed building at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Warnow Lolab and Water Supply Schemes at Machil, Athrota, and Tangdar.
District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara Chairman Irfan Sultan Panditpori and other PRI and ULB representatives thanked the LG-led administration for addressing the development needs of the people of Kupwara.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta reiterated the commitment of the administration to tap the potential of the district across the sectors.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Secretary Revenue, Piyush Singla; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; and President Municipal Council Kupwara, Riyaz Mir were also present on the occasion.