J&K is country’s new success story: LG Sinha

He said that after decades of neglect, Kupwara and many other districts were now connected to mainstream of development and witnessing the growth of a vibrant and inclusive economy.

“Various initiatives and a holistic approach in implementation are fulfilling the needs of the deprived section of society,” the LG said. “In the current financial year, J&K administration is targeting to complete 3241 works to ensure future growth and progress of all areas.”

Highlighting the efforts of the government to accelerate the pace of development in the district, he said that the 20 major infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 3144 crore were under execution in Kupwara, which would be the key to future growth, bringing prosperity to the population in rural and urban areas and expand the base of the local market and promote entrepreneurship.

“In the last financial year, 2444 development works were completed, and the first-ever grid connectivity for Keran and Machil in 73 years was provided during 2021-22 enabling 19 Panchayats close to the Line of Control (LoC) to chart new pathways of progress and prosperity to secure their future as well as that of future generations,” Sinha said.

He reiterated the resolve of the J&K administration to tap the huge tourism potential of Kupwara.

“We have given a big boost to the tourism sector to transform the socio-economic condition of the people of this beautiful region and to provide expanded opportunities to youth,” the LG said.

He called upon Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives to motivate farmers and connect them with PM Fasal Bima Yojana and other agriculture-related schemes.