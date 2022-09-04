‘J&K is land of divine and wisdom, energy field of science and spirituality’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir was the land of divine and wisdom, and an energy field of science and spirituality. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the ‘Ekadash Samman Samaroh’ of Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam at Nund Reshi auditorium at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), the LG said, “We must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to the efforts of the nation building.”
Felicitating the organisers and eminent personalities present on the occasion, he said that this endeavour had brought people from different walks of life on a common platform.
The LG released various publications including Dr Premlata’s ‘Kashmir Aur Sharda Peeth Ka Ithihasik Aur Sanskritik Mahatv’ and ‘Zindagi Ko Talashtey Kinnar’ by President Awardee Dr Beena Budki.
The occasion also marked the conclusion of the international conference organised on the role and influence of Adi Shankaracharya, Sufis, and saints in Kashmir, and the historical and cultural significance of the Sharda Peeth.
Jagadguru Shankracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerth Ji Maharaj, Peethaadheeshwar, Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham was present on the occasion.
Dr Beena Budki from Hindi Kashmiri Sangam and Dr Raja Langer, Director, Sarvagya Sharda Peeth highlighted the aims and objectives of Sharda Sarvagya Peeth and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam.
Prominent among others present on the occasion were Padma Shri Vishwamurti Shastri, Chairman JKPSC Satish Chandra, Secretary UPSC Vasudha Mishra, VC SKUAST-Kashmir Prof Nazir A Ganai, VC BGSBU Prof Akbar Masood, VC, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth Prof S S Sarangdevot, former VC SLBS National Sanskrit University Prof Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Director Modernisation BPR&D Dr Karuna Sagar, Space Scientist Om Prakash Pandey, Acharya Raghunath Das Vedantiji, Mahamantri Kashi Vidwat Parishad Ram Narayan Dwivedi, founder and Director International Adi Shankaracharya Research and Awareness Foundation, Netherlands Swami Keshvanand; HoD Surgery GMC Jammu Dr Ratnakar Sharma, educationist and author from Switzerland Dr Ruby Bakshi Khurdi, Dr Akhilesh Sharma from the USA and members of Kashi Vidwat Parishad.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar also attended the felicitation ceremony.