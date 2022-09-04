‘J&K is land of divine and wisdom, energy field of science and spirituality’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir was the land of divine and wisdom, and an energy field of science and spirituality. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the ‘Ekadash Samman Samaroh’ of Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam at Nund Reshi auditorium at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), the LG said, “We must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to the efforts of the nation building.”

Felicitating the organisers and eminent personalities present on the occasion, he said that this endeavour had brought people from different walks of life on a common platform.

The LG released various publications including Dr Premlata’s ‘Kashmir Aur Sharda Peeth Ka Ithihasik Aur Sanskritik Mahatv’ and ‘Zindagi Ko Talashtey Kinnar’ by President Awardee Dr Beena Budki.