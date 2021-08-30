J&K is on path of peace, prosperity: Lok Sabha Speaker

Srinagar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who arrived in Srinagar on 29 August 2021, met with the representatives of District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC) and Sarpanchas of Panchayati Raj Institutions of Anantnag district and other nearby areas at Pahalgam today.

Congratulating the newly elected local representatives, Om Birla said that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of peace and prosperity.

The Speaker added that Panchayati Raj Institutions in the UT have been strengthened and appealed to the local representatives for their greater involvement in making the democratic institutions more transparent and accountable.

Observing that the “roots of Indian democracy are in our tradition”, he urged the Panchayati Raj representatives to work towards fulfillment of hopes and aspirations of the people.