‘J&K Jail Manual revised’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has informed the High Court that the Jail Manual of Jammu and Kashmir has been revised and the same would be placed before the court on December 23.
After the division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed that apparently nothing had been brought on record regarding upgradation and finalization of the Jail Manual, Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar appearing for J&K government submitted that the Jail Manual had been revised and that the same would be place before the Court on the next date of hearing.
Meanwhile the Court granted two months to Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) T M Shamsi appearing for the Union Territory of Ladakh to place the Draft Revised Jail Manual of Ladakh before the Court. The Court granted time to the ASGI after he submitted that his status report was already on record and that the Jail Manual for Ladakh was in the process of revision and finalization.
The Bench was hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations(PILs) including one on its own motion seeking directions to safeguard rights of inmates, in keeping with the amended Jail Manual, lodged in jails of Jammu and Kashmir.
Notably, on April 19, 2019, the High Court was informed by the government then that delay in the finalization of the Jail Manual was because of the preoccupation of the Department of Home with polling in the erstwhile State then.