‘J&K Jail Manual revised’

Meanwhile the Court granted two months to Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) T M Shamsi appearing for the Union Territory of Ladakh to place the Draft Revised Jail Manual of Ladakh before the Court. The Court granted time to the ASGI after he submitted that his status report was already on record and that the Jail Manual for Ladakh was in the process of revision and finalization.

The Bench was hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations(PILs) including one on its own motion seeking directions to safeguard rights of inmates, in keeping with the amended Jail Manual, lodged in jails of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, on April 19, 2019, the High Court was informed by the government then that delay in the finalization of the Jail Manual was because of the preoccupation of the Department of Home with polling in the erstwhile State then.