J&K kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom, knowledge: LG

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Jammu and Kashmir had kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG visited Kulgam and inaugurated the Veshaw Literary Festival organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and district administration.

During his visit, he paid homage to the fallen soldiers who made supreme sacrifice to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Sinha also dedicated various development projects to the people of the district.

In his address on the occasion, the LG commended the endeavour of the IGNCA and the district administration for the promotion of the literary activities in Kulgam.

“The Veshaw Literary Festival over the next two days will bring power of ideas and imagination to the people,” he said.