J&K kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom, knowledge: LG

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Jammu and Kashmir had kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG visited Kulgam and inaugurated the Veshaw Literary Festival organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and district administration.
During his visit, he paid homage to the fallen soldiers who made supreme sacrifice to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
Sinha also dedicated various development projects to the people of the district.
In his address on the occasion, the LG commended the endeavour of the IGNCA and the district administration for the promotion of the literary activities in Kulgam.
“The Veshaw Literary Festival over the next two days will bring power of ideas and imagination to the people,” he said.
“J&K reflects the composite cultural identity of India and it has kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge. Writers, artists, rishi, and Sufis were guiding forces and immensely contributed to cultural synergies over the years,” the LG said.
He said that the world of literature and art expands our horizon, offers limitless wisdom, intellectual inspiration, new ideas and perspectives.
“Literature is also a device for inner growth and provides new insights. We should cherish the diversity literature offers in different languages to enlighten the society,” Sinha said.
Reiterating the commitment of the J&K administration, he said in the last few years, a conducive environment had been created for artists, writers, and litterateurs to realise their true potential and promote the rich spiritual, creative and cultural values of J&K.
The LG called upon the writers and artists to present the transformation taking place in J&K to the world.
“Terrorism affects every vital sphere of a society, damages artistic freedom and stifles socio-cultural growth. We must come together to neutralize this menace and ensure dignity of people, freedom of thought and fundamental right of cultural expression,” he said.
Sinha also highlighted the major reforms introduced by the administration to ensure social-economic equality, improving quality of life and inclusive development of J&K.
He said the 29 poor landless PMAY beneficiaries had been provided with 5 marla land in Kulgam.
“A total of 7286 youth in the district were provided handholding under different self-employment schemes,” he said.
On the occasion, the LG also reminded the people to strike a balance between rights and duties to support the progress of J&K.
He said, if the capable section of the society pay for the services, it would become easy for the government to take care of the needs of the poor, small, and marginal farmers and even provide them relief in power bills.
“But, the system cannot function if the rich refuse to discharge their duties towards J&K and the nation,” Sinha said.
The projects inaugurated by the LG on Monday included Conference Hall at Mini Secretariat, Indoor Badminton Court, two-lane 400 metre bridge on Kulgam-Chambgund Road and Finance Complex at Mini Secretariat.
District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam Chairman, Muhammad Afzal Parrey; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Secretary Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; and Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat were also present on the occasion.