J&K LAND GRANTS RULES, 2022 NOTIFIED | Powerful, influential no longer to carry clout; underprivileged, enterprising to benefit from Govt leases

Jammu: The government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Rules, 2022, according to which the influential and powerful would no longer have the clout to benefit from the lease of land while the underprivileged like specially-abled and those trying to create a social change by helping in generating employment would be at advantage.

Under the provisions of these rules, the government may for development of the Jammu and Kashmir grant lease of land.

The rules have been notified by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 4 read with Section 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, Svt, 1960 and all other enabling provisions in this behalf.

As per a notification issued by the Revenue Department, these rules would not apply to the categories of land transferred to the Housing and Urban Development Department and its agencies or to any other department of the government, provided “such a department or its agencies will auction the leases of such land through their own policy or in case no such policy is framed, through forward auction till such policy is framed by the department and subsisting or expired residential leases executed under the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules,1960, for which a separate policy will be notified by the government.”