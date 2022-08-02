J&K leads country on various health, development indicators: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was leading the country on various health and development indicators.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with a 55-member delegation of Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives from the Kashmir division at the Raj Bhavan, the LG said that the main focus of the government was to empower the PRIs with 3Fs - funds, functions, and functionaries.
He said that the Jan Bhagidari was the key pillar of people-centric governance, and with the help of PRIs, the government was formulating development plans as per the needs of the people and ensuring government programmes and initiatives were delivered at their doorsteps.
The LG said that the grassroots democracy in J&K had been empowered by the implementation of the 73rd and 74th amendments of the constitution, and the transfer of funds, functions, and functionaries to the PRIs and Urban Local Bodies.
“PRI representatives are key stakeholders in holistic and equitable development. They are playing a major role in reaching out to the last person in the queue with all the benefits of the government schemes and it clearly shows in our path-breaking achievements in the last two years,” he said. “The District Capex Budget has been substantially increased in the last two years. We have minimised human interface in availing various government services for the citizens.”
The LG also cited a comparison of various parameters in health, education, social welfare, agriculture, rural development, and power sectors, which have seen visible improvement in the last three years.
“Earlier, the Neonatal Mortality Rate was 23.1 in J&K. It has come down to single digit - 9.8. Infant Mortality Rate was 32.4 in 2015-16, today it has come down to half - 16.3. The under-five mortality rate was 37.6 in 2015-16 but has come down by half to 18.5 today. And, in all these parameters, J&K today leads the national average. The national teacher-pupil ratio in primary education is 32:1 while in J&K it is 14:1. The national average of water coverage is 50.30 percent while in J&K it is 57.86 percent. The national average of forest and tree cover is 24.62 percent while in J&K it is 54 percent. The national average per capita energy consumption is 1208 units while in J&K it is 1384 units,” he said. “A transparent, responsible and accountable governance system has been established in J&K. We are completing five times more projects now and average cost has also come down. This is a huge achievement as far as a transparent system is concerned.”
The LG also received memorandums from the PRI representatives and assured them of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands of their respective areas on merit.