J&K leads country on various health, development indicators: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was leading the country on various health and development indicators.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with a 55-member delegation of Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives from the Kashmir division at the Raj Bhavan, the LG said that the main focus of the government was to empower the PRIs with 3Fs - funds, functions, and functionaries.

He said that the Jan Bhagidari was the key pillar of people-centric governance, and with the help of PRIs, the government was formulating development plans as per the needs of the people and ensuring government programmes and initiatives were delivered at their doorsteps.