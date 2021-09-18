J&K likely to cross 1 Crore Covid vaccine doses today

Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said the average rate of J&K and particularly Srinagar was more than that of national average.

“The national average of second dose is only 21 percent while in Srinagar it is 26 percent and in J&K it is 31 percent,” he said.

Dr Rehman said around 98000 doses were administered on Wednesday followed by 1.20 lakh doses on Thursday and 1.24 lakh doses on Friday.

“The number of doses administered on Saturday was around one lakh,” he said.

Notably the J&K government is focussing on picking up pace of vaccination in view of rising cases of Covid-19 in J&K, particularly in Srinagar district. The government has also given directions to carry out special drives for two weeks in order to vaccinate the maximum number of people.

Also, medical experts and doctors from Kashmir and across the world have been urging youth to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the third wave of Covid-19.

Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said around 78 percent people above the age of 18 years were administered the first dose of vaccine till date. About Srinagar district, which witnessed an abrupt spike in cases, he said around 68 percent people were administered first dose while 26 percent people were given second dose as well.

“Srinagar is really doing well in administering vaccines. In the last ten days, around 15000 people are being vaccinated per day in Srinagar district,” he said.