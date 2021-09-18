J&K likely to cross 1 Crore Covid vaccine doses today

Srinagar: J&K is likely to cross the landmark of administering one crore Covid vaccine doses to people, above 18 years of age, by Sunday.
Officials maintain that the pace of vaccination in J&K has picked up in the last two months with 99 lakh vaccines already administered in the UT, till date.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr Saleem ur Rehman expressed satisfaction over the pace of vaccination and said that J&K was performing better than other states/UTs in administering vaccines to people above 18 years of age.
“J&K is among the top states/UTs in terms of vaccine coverage. Every day, on an average one lakh vaccines are being administered in the UT. Around 20 lakh doses were administered in the month of August alone,” he said. He further said that 16 lakh vaccine doses were administered in July month as well.
Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said the average rate of J&K and particularly Srinagar was more than that of national average.
“The national average of second dose is only 21 percent while in Srinagar it is 26 percent and in J&K it is 31 percent,” he said.
Dr Rehman said around 98000 doses were administered on Wednesday followed by 1.20 lakh doses on Thursday and 1.24 lakh doses on Friday.
“The number of doses administered on Saturday was around one lakh,” he said.
Notably the J&K government is focussing on picking up pace of vaccination in view of rising cases of Covid-19 in J&K, particularly in Srinagar district. The government has also given directions to carry out special drives for two weeks in order to vaccinate the maximum number of people.
Also, medical experts and doctors from Kashmir and across the world have been urging youth to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the third wave of Covid-19.
Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said around 78 percent people above the age of 18 years were administered the first dose of vaccine till date. About Srinagar district, which witnessed an abrupt spike in cases, he said around 68 percent people were administered first dose while 26 percent people were given second dose as well.
“Srinagar is really doing well in administering vaccines. In the last ten days, around 15000 people are being vaccinated per day in Srinagar district,” he said.