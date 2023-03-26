J&K Logistics Policy aims to cut logistics cost by 50%

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has come up with a draft Logistics Policy 2023 with a view to build infrastructure for the transport sector in response to the J&K’s phenomenal expansion in the logistics sector.

The administration intends to raise the daily average distance travelled by goods vehicles from 250 km to 500 km with the aid of measures for barrier-free movement.

New efforts like GPS-based tolling to enable distance-linked toll collection, zero waiting time, and digital clearances at interstate crossings and customs checkpoints were noted in the draft policy paper as being introduced.