J&K logs 1 Covid death, 151 new cases

Srinagar: Marking a slight increase in the Covid-19 cases, J&K reported 151 fresh cases and one death attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 151 cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 130 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,26,310.

The total covid-19 related fatalities in J&K so far have been 4411 of which 2245 have been from Kashmir and 2166 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar today reported 75 cases, Baramulla 31, Budgam seven, Bandipora, Doda, and Jammu four each, two each positive cases were reported in districts Pulwama, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi.

Kulgam reported five cases while no case was reported from Shopian, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba districts.

Rajouri reported six cases while one case was reported from Kishtwar district.

Moreover, 163 more persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 20 from Jammu division and 143 from Kashmir.

The Health department said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday.