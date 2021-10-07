J&K logs 134 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: J&K has reported 134 fresh cases attributed to Covid19 -the viral respiratory illness, in the last 24 hours.

Srinagar district on Thursday has contributed 32 percent cases - the highest among all the districts in J&K. However, no fresh Covid case has been reported from five districts across J&K.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 134 cases, 59 were from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,30,252.

The Health department said no Covid19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2174 in Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 43 cases while the Poonch district witnessed an abrupt rise in Covid19 cases on the second consecutive day and recorded 35 cases on Thursday. 11 cases were reported from Kathua while eight cases were reported from Ganderbal district and six cases were reported from Budgam district.

Baramulla and Anantnag districts reported five cases each while four cases were reported from Reasi district. Three cases each were reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Rajouri and Doda district.