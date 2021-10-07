J&K logs 134 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: J&K has reported 134 fresh cases attributed to Covid19 -the viral respiratory illness, in the last 24 hours.
Srinagar district on Thursday has contributed 32 percent cases - the highest among all the districts in J&K. However, no fresh Covid case has been reported from five districts across J&K.
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 134 cases, 59 were from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,30,252.
The Health department said no Covid19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2174 in Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.
The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 43 cases while the Poonch district witnessed an abrupt rise in Covid19 cases on the second consecutive day and recorded 35 cases on Thursday. 11 cases were reported from Kathua while eight cases were reported from Ganderbal district and six cases were reported from Budgam district.
Baramulla and Anantnag districts reported five cases each while four cases were reported from Reasi district. Three cases each were reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Rajouri and Doda district.
Jammu and Kupwara districts reported two cases each while one case was reported from Ramban district. No fresh cases were reported from Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Samba and Kishtwar districts.
The government bulletin on covid19 cases stated that around 109 more persons- 21 from Jammu division and 88 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19, recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,30,252 positive cases, 1090-317 in Jammu and 773 in Kashmir, were active positive while 3,24,736 people recovered and were discharged.
It said that of the 1,51,91,409 test results available, 1,48,61,157 samples tested negative till Thursday.
The bulletin further said a total of 51,914 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,68,389 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,25,34,897.