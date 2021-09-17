J&K logs 155 fresh cases, 1 death

The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.

The situation has become alarming in Srinagar district which has recorded 96 cases out of the total 155 cases reported in J&K on Friday. On the other hand, the rest of the districts recorded 59 cases only.

The cases are rising in Srinagar despite the preventive measures by the district administration. On Friday, no congregational prayers were allowed at major mosques in view of the rising cases from the district.

“We consulted the concerned Masjid committees and asked them to control the gathering to only 25 which was not possible for them, so after taking their feedback it was decided not to allow congregational prayers in major mosques,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

Owais Ahmad, who is also the nodal officer for the covid19 management in Srinagar, while referring to rising cases in Srinagar said 20 cases were reported from Lal Bazar area alone.

“The cases are scattered but were reported from one area alone. Now during contact tracing and random testing the number can increase further which is really worrisome,” he said.

The nodal officer said it has become difficult to break the chain. “We are working on different strategies to control the spread and are hopeful that the number will go down,” he said.

As already reported by this newspaper, around 30 areas have been declared as active containment zones as a preventive measure to control the spread of the deadly virus.

“We are trying to control the gatherings on marriages but people do not cooperate with the administration. They do not maintain COVID19 SoPs,” he said.