J&K logs 155 fresh cases, 1 death

Srinagar: J&K recorded one Covid19 death and 155 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district emerging on top sharing 61.9 percent of fresh cases. But there is some respite also: No fresh case has been reported from seven districts in the UT.
Several medical experts said that the main reason for the spread of infection this time around is the
delta variant coupled with non-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 155 cases, 22 were from Jammu division and 133 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,27,621 in the UT.
One Covid19 death was reported from Kashmir region taking the toll to 4416 including 2169 in Jammu and 2247 in Kashmir.
The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.
The situation has become alarming in Srinagar district which has recorded 96 cases out of the total 155 cases reported in J&K on Friday. On the other hand, the rest of the districts recorded 59 cases only.
The cases are rising in Srinagar despite the preventive measures by the district administration. On Friday, no congregational prayers were allowed at major mosques in view of the rising cases from the district.
“We consulted the concerned Masjid committees and asked them to control the gathering to only 25 which was not possible for them, so after taking their feedback it was decided not to allow congregational prayers in major mosques,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
Owais Ahmad, who is also the nodal officer for the covid19 management in Srinagar, while referring to rising cases in Srinagar said 20 cases were reported from Lal Bazar area alone.
“The cases are scattered but were reported from one area alone. Now during contact tracing and random testing the number can increase further which is really worrisome,” he said.
The nodal officer said it has become difficult to break the chain. “We are working on different strategies to control the spread and are hopeful that the number will go down,” he said.
As already reported by this newspaper, around 30 areas have been declared as active containment zones as a preventive measure to control the spread of the deadly virus.
“We are trying to control the gatherings on marriages but people do not cooperate with the administration. They do not maintain COVID19 SoPs,” he said.
He said the number of cases decreased from 1300 to only five reported per day in the past which was only possible with the cooperation of the public. “But now people have become careless,” he said.
While Srinagar district reported 96 cases of covid19 on Friday, 12 cases were reported from Doda while Baramulla and Budgam district reported eight cases each. Seven cases were reported from Ganderbal, Kupwara 6 and Jammu 5. Three cases each were reported from Pulwama, Bandipora and Ramban districts. Rajouri reported two cases while one case each was reported from Anantnag and Shopian. No fresh cases were reported from Reasi, Kulgam, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Udhampur districts.
Meanwhile, the government bulletin on coid19 cases states that around 135 more persons- 34 from Jammu division and 101 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,27,621 positive cases, 1440 are active positive while 3,21,765 people have recovered and been discharged and 4415 have died – 2169 in Jammu division and 2246 in Kashmir.
It said that of the 1,42,04,747 test results available, 1,38,77,126 samples have tested negative till Thursday.