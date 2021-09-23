J&K logs 172 fresh covid cases

Srinagar: J&K reported 172 fresh covid19 cases in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district contributing 39 percent.
Of the total cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 151 from Kashmir. The total number of cases recorded by the UT since the outbreak of the virus is 3,28,590.
As per district-wise break-up, Srinagar recorded 67 cases, Baramulla 36, Ganderbal 15, Budgam 14, Pulwama 10, Doda 8, Jammu 4, Bandipora and Kulgam 3 each, Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban 2 each, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi 1 each.
The government bulletin said that around 91 more infected persons including 13 from Jammu division and 78 in Kashmir recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
As per figures of the total 3,28,590 cases, 1617 are active positive, 3,22,554 have recovered and have been discharged, and 4419 have died including 2172 in Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir.