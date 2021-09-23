J&K logs 172 fresh covid cases

Srinagar: J&K reported 172 fresh covid19 cases in the last 24 hours with Srinagar district contributing 39 percent.

Of the total cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 151 from Kashmir. The total number of cases recorded by the UT since the outbreak of the virus is 3,28,590.

As per district-wise break-up, Srinagar recorded 67 cases, Baramulla 36, Ganderbal 15, Budgam 14, Pulwama 10, Doda 8, Jammu 4, Bandipora and Kulgam 3 each, Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban 2 each, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi 1 each.