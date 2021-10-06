J&K logs 2 Covid deaths, 127 fresh cases

The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 44 cases while the Poonch district has witnessed an abrupt rise in covid19 and has recorded 38 cases on Wednesday. Eight cases were reported from Baramulla district, Budgam seven and Jammu reported six cases. Five cases each were reported from Ganderbal, Anantnag and Rajouri districts. Four cases were reported from Reasi, Pulwama three while one case each was reported from Kulgam and Kathua districts. No fresh cases were reported from Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Doda Samba, Kushtwar and Ramban districts.

The government bulletin on covid19 cases states that around 134 more persons- 22 from Jammu division and 112 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,30,118 positive cases, 1065-279 Jammu and 786 in Kashmir, are active positive while 3,24,627 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,51,39,495 test results available, 1,48,09,377 samples have tested negative till Wednesday.

The bulletin further said a total of 47,470 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,65,953 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,23,53,745.