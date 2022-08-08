J&K logs 452 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 452 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases witnessed a decline, the government said Monday.
An official spokesman said that of all the cases, 79 percent had been reported from Kashmir.
Of the 452 cases, 358 cases were reported from Kashmir and 94 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,70,201.
The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concern over the strict implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
However, there was a considerable decrease in the active cases during the last 24 hours as the number of active cases decreased to 5045 compared to 5304 on Sunday.
The number of active cases in the Kashmir division is 3902 and 1143 in the Jammu division.
The death toll has remained static at 4776 – 2430 in the Kashmir division and 2346 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, 711 more COVID-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 485 from the Kashmir division and 226 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,60,380.
Over the past few weeks, the Kashmir region is showing a spike in the daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in the daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), contributing to the spread of the virus.
Providing district-wise breakup of COVID-19 positive cases, Baramulla district reported 143 cases, the highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district swelled to 1511.
Srinagar district recorded 113 cases and Jammu district reported 59 cases.
Meanwhile, Kupwara district reported 23 cases, Budgam 13, and Anantnag district reported nine cases.
Kulgam district reported 16 cases while six cases were reported from Bandipora and 10 from Ganderbal district.
Two cases were reported from Shopian district and 23 cases from Pulwama district.
Ramban district reported five cases while one case each was reported from Poonch and Reasi districts. Three cases were reported from Rajouri district while two cases were reported from Doda district.
Kathua and Samba districts reported six cases each while the Udhampur district reported 11 cases.
No fresh cases were reported from the Kishtwar district.