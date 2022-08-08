J&K logs 452 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 452 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases witnessed a decline, the government said Monday.

An official spokesman said that of all the cases, 79 percent had been reported from Kashmir.

Of the 452 cases, 358 cases were reported from Kashmir and 94 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,70,201.

The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concern over the strict implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).