J&K logs 547 fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 547 fresh cases in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases swelled to 4927, the government said Wednesday.
According to the government, of the 547 cases, 87 percent accounting for 447 cases were reported from Kashmir and 70 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 47,13,74.
The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concern over the implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
The number of active cases in J&K is 4927- 3943 in the Kashmir division and 984 in the Jammu division.
The death toll remained static at 4776 - 2430 in the Kashmir division and 2346 in the Jammu division.
Moreover, 776 more COVID-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 221 from the Jammu division and 545 from the Kashmir division, taking the total recoveries to 4,61,671.
Over the past few weeks, there is no let-up in the surge of COVID-19 cases, making the situation worrisome.
Despite the government’s directives in place to combat the spread of infection, the Kashmir region is showing a spike in the daily count of cases.
In the wake of the continuous spike in the daily count of cases, the concerned administration made wearing face masks mandatory in all the districts.
However, the government’s directives and the adherence to the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) have been poorly implemented, contributing to the spread of the virus.
Providing a district-wise breakup of COVID-19 positive cases, an official spokesman said that Baramulla district recorded 171 cases, the highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district swelled to 1555.
Srinagar district reported 125 cases while the active cases swelled to 1435.
The active cases in the Srinagar district have seen a major spike over the past few weeks.
Budgam district reported 60 cases, Jammu 38, Anantnag 35, Kupwara and Pulwama 30 each, Ganderbal 22, Bandipora and Ramban eight each, Kulgam seven, Kishtwar six, Samba and Udhampur five each, Doda three, Kathua and Poonch two each, Shopian and Rajouri one each, while no fresh cases were reported from Reasi district.