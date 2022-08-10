J&K logs 547 fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 547 fresh cases in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases swelled to 4927, the government said Wednesday.

According to the government, of the 547 cases, 87 percent accounting for 447 cases were reported from Kashmir and 70 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 47,13,74.

The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concern over the implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The number of active cases in J&K is 4927- 3943 in the Kashmir division and 984 in the Jammu division.

The death toll remained static at 4776 - 2430 in the Kashmir division and 2346 in the Jammu division.