J&K logs 65 new cases

Srinagar: J&K on Saturday reported 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 virus including 46 cases from Jammu and 19 cases from Kashmir. Notably, Jammu district has reported 38 cases of Covid-19 which is highest among all the districts followed by 18 cases from Srinagar district.
Five cases have been reported from Samba while two cases were reported from Udhampur and one each case was reported from Poonch and Baramulla districts.
Meanwhile no fresh case was reported from 14 districts across J&K. "Cases will rise but will come down. Maximum cases are reported from Jammu but there is no severity in these cases.
There is no rise in hospitalisation as well," MK Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) said.
He said all the Covid-19 cases are omicron variant but still the administration has enhanced the testing facilities.
"On June 24, out of 58 cases only one infected case was a traveler which means that infection is spreading within families here. from this point of view, there is no chance of high alert," he said.
He said the administration has enhanced surveillance as people have become casual in following SOPs and other protocols.
"We will push for wearing masks and adherence to other measures as well," he said.
He said the government was not in position to impose restrictions as it will impact the local economy which "has improved over the past months due to the tourist inflow."
"Lockdown directly impacts the economy so we do not want the economy to get affected. But we are closely watching the situation. we conduct around 10,000 tests on a daily basis," he said.
He however said, the government is mulling to have proper screening of international flights which will start from July.
"As of now no international flights land at Srinagar Airport but these flights will start from July 2 and we will accordingly start screening of these flights to check if there is entry of any new variant of Covid-19 virus," he said.