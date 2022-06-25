J&K logs 65 new cases

Srinagar: J&K on Saturday reported 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 virus including 46 cases from Jammu and 19 cases from Kashmir. Notably, Jammu district has reported 38 cases of Covid-19 which is highest among all the districts followed by 18 cases from Srinagar district.

Five cases have been reported from Samba while two cases were reported from Udhampur and one each case was reported from Poonch and Baramulla districts.

Meanwhile no fresh case was reported from 14 districts across J&K. "Cases will rise but will come down. Maximum cases are reported from Jammu but there is no severity in these cases.

There is no rise in hospitalisation as well," MK Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) said.