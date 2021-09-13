J&K logs 86 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: J&K reported 86 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness during the past 24 hours.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 86 cases, eight were from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir taking the total number of virus cases reported since the inception of the viral infection to 3,26,990 in J&K.

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4414 including 2246 from Kashmir and 2168 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar reported 48 cases, the highest number of cases reported as compared to the rest of the districts.

Also eight cases were reported from Baramulla district while as nine cases were reported from Budgam district.

District Pulwama and Poonch reported one case each while as Kupwara reported three cases.

However no fresh cases have been reported from Anantnag, Shopian, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba,

Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts.

Bandipora, Jammu and Kulgam districts reported two cases each while as Ganderbal and Doda districts reported five cases each.

Meanwhile, the government bulletin on Covid19 cases states that around 124 more persons have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 21 from Jammu division and 103 from Kashmir.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,26,990 positive cases, 1247 are active positive while 3,21,329 have recovered and been discharged while 4414 have died – 2168 in Jammu division and 2246 in Kashmir.

It said that of the 1,39,84,660 test results available, 1,36,57,670 samples have tested negative till Monday.